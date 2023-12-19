DeBrincat scored two power-play goals in Monday's 4-3 home loss against the Ducks.

With the two goals on the man advantage, DeBrincat was able to surpass the 400 career point mark. He ended the night with a minus-1 rating and four shots on goal in 19:42 of ice time across 19 shifts. DeBrincat snapped out of his seven-game goal drought dating back to Dec. 2. It was his first time with two or more goals in a single game since netting a hat trick on Oct. 22 against the Flames.