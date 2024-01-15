DeBrincat notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
DeBrincat has a helper in back-to-back games after opening January with four scoreless efforts. He set up Daniel Sprong on the game-tying goal in the third period. DeBrincat is up to 40 points, 129 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 43 appearances, putting him on pace to challenge his career high of 78 points from 2021-22 with the Blackhawks.
