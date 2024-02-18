DeBrincat tacked on an assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Flames.
Fantasy managers rooting for DeBrincat probably expected even more from Cat given the wealth of offense the Wings provided in this road contest. However, the bigger picture is that he's quietly averaging 0.85 points per game, which is right in line with his career average (0.83) between five years in Chicago, a single campaign representing Ottawa, and his 54-games-and-counting for Detroit. DeBrincat is currently on the second line and No. 2 power-play unit, with 16 of his 46 points taking place in that key special teams spot.
