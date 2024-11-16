DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

DeBrincat has racked up two goals and five assists over six games in November. The winger has four multi-point efforts this season while seeing steady top-six minutes. He's up to seven goals, eight helpers, 37 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 16 contests, and seven of his 15 points have come on the power play.