DeBrincat tallied a goal, issued an assist and put three shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

DeBrincat tallied his pair of points across seven minutes in the back half of the opening period, with his goal coming on a power play in the final minute of the first. The 27-year-old winger is up to two goals, eight assists and 37 shots on net through 10 games this season. After a three-game point drought, DeBrincat has four points in his last three outings and he has scored both of his goals during that stretch. He has fired the puck exceptionally well with three shots on goal or more in every game but one this season. More goals should follow for DeBrincat if this trend continues, as he is tied for 14th in the league for shot attempts that have found the crease. He should command top-six minutes throughout the rest of the season and could be featured on the top line soon if his strong play continues.