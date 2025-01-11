DeBrincat scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Playing against the team he made his NHL debut with, DeBrincat had a strong performance. The winger is enjoying a productive run with five goals and five assists during his six-game point streak. For the season, he's up to 18 tallies, 35 points (16 on the power play), 104 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 41 appearances. That puts him on pace to reach the 70-point mark for the first time since he left the Blackhawks, though he had 66 and 67 points in the last two regular seasons.