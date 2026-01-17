DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

DeBrincat continued a strong run of scoring -- he has five goals and five assists over his last eight outings, with four power-play points in that span. The winger is up to 25 goals, 50 points, 167 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 49 appearances. He's never maintained a point-per-game pace in a full-length season, only doing so with 56 points in 52 outings during the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign. If DeBrincat can keep this up, he'll have a career year.