Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Posts seven shots and scores
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeBrincat scored a goal on seven shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
DeBrincat was the Red Wings' most active offensive player, providing all the offense the team could muster. The 28-year-old winger has found the back of the net in six of his last nine games, tallying 11 points (six goals, five assists), 40 shots, four hits, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in that span.
