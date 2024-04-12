DeBrincat posted three assists and seven shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins.

DeBrincat surprisingly has just one goal in the last 20 games, but it isn't for a lack of trying. Kitty has 55 shots on goal over that span yet he's not getting any favorable bounces. With 24 goals and 39 assists through 79 games, he's just three points shy of matching his 2022-23 campaign when he supplied 66 points in a full season with the Senators, but there's been a dip from a career-high 30 power-play points down to 18 of those in DeBrincat's first year as a Red Wing.