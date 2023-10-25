DeBrincat missed Wednesday's practice because he was feeling under the weather, according to Max Bultman of The Athletic.

The Red Wings will see how DeBrincat feels Thursday before making a decision about his availability for that evening's contest versus Winnipeg. DeBrincat is off to an unreal start, scoring nine goals and 13 points in seven outings. If DeBrincat can't play Thursday, then David Perron might serve in a bigger role against the Jets.