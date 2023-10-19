DeBrincat scored twice on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

DeBrincat had the first and last goals for the Red Wings, and he also helped out on David Perron's power-play tally in the second period. Through four contests, DeBrincat already has five goals, three assists and four power-play points. The Michigan native has added 13 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. The 25-year-old winger has been an instant success alongside Dylan Larkin on the top line and first power-play unit, and DeBrincat is now in must-start territory for most fantasy formats.