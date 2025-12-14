DeBrincat scored twice on three sots, added an assist, logged two PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

DeBrincat has a pair of three-point efforts over the last three games. He's earned six goals and five assists across seven outings in December to continue being part of the engine of the Red Wings' offense. For the year, the winger is up to 18 goals, 19 helpers, 116 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 33 appearances. He's well on his way to topping the 70-point mark for the fourth time in his career, and he could surpass his career highs of 41 goals and 78 points from the 2021-22 campaign with the Blackhawks.