DeBrincat recorded an even-strength goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

DeBrincat delivered a dominant performance on offense for the Red Wings and participated directly in three of the team's four goals. The star winger has found the scoresheet in four of his last five contests since the beginning of January, tallying six points (three goals, three assists) in that stretch. This impressive stretch has been a nice bounce-back effort, as DeBrincat had previously gone through a slump of just one point in seven games between Dec. 17 and Dec. 31.