DeBrincat supplied an assist Friday in a 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs as part of the Global Series in Sweden.

DeBrincat was moderately impactful during the two-game series in Sweden, adding a goal in a 5-4 OT loss to his former Senators team Friday, and stretching his point streak to three games with the apple against the Leafs. Still, it shouldn't be lost on fantasy managers that DeBrincat will have gone a month without a multi-point game by the time the Red Wings play again, which isn't until Wednesday's clash with the Devils.