DeBrincat notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

DeBrincat opened the scoring for the Red Wings with two seconds left in the first period, and then he set up Dylan Larkin's goal, which would be the game-winner, midway through the second frame. DeBrincat has been turning a corner of late following a slow start to the season, and he's notched points in five of his last six outings, including two multi-point games in that span.