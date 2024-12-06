DeBrincat scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

DeBrincat has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last five outings, finding the back of the net three times in that stretch. The winger looks on pace to reach the 60-point plateau for a fourth consecutive campaign, and he remains one of the most productive players on the Red Wings roster. He's up to 11 goals and 22 points in 26 contests.