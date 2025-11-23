DeBrincat scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The Red Wings rallied to tie the game in the second half of the third period and then DeBrincat's goal 1:50 into overtime completed the comeback. The winger has six goals and three assists over his last six games, and he's only been held off the scoresheet in Thursday's shutout loss to the Islanders in that span. The 27-year-old is up to 10 goals, 24 points, 86 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 22 appearances.