DeBrincat scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

DeBrincat tied the game 2-2 midway through the third period, firing a wrister shot past Vitek Vanecek on the power play. The 25-year-old DeBrincat is expected to provide a major offensive boost to Detroit's lineup this season, playing alongside Dylan Larkin and David Perron on the first line while working on the top power-play unit. DeBrincat had 27 goals and 66 points with Ottawa last year before he was traded to the Red Wings in the offseason.