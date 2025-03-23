DeBrincat scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

DeBrincat has three goals and three assists over his last five outings. The 27-year-old's tally brought the Red Wings within two in the third period Saturday, but a comeback push didn't materialize. The winger is up to 32 goals, 59 points, 203 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 69 appearances. He's on a pace similar to the last two years when he totaled 66 and 67 points, though he's done it with a bit more goal scoring in 2024-25. However, he probably doesn't have the time left in the season to push for his career-high total of 41 goals, a level he reached in both 2018-19 and 2021-22.