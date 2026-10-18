DeBrincat scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks. He also added a blocked shot and posted a plus-2 rating.

DeBrincat delivered his fifth goal of the season with just 1:33 remaining in regulation, continuing his productive start to the campaign. The veteran winger, who recently signed a new seven-year, $91 million deal to stay in Detroit as one of the franchise's cornerstones, has cracked the scoresheet in five of the Red Wings' last seven games, tallying nine points (five goals, four assists) over that span. His scoring ability and consistent deployment in high-leverage situations make him one of Detroit's most reliable fantasy contributors, and his shot volume is also decent -- he's averaging just 3.75 shots on goal per game, up from the 3.50 mark he posted in the 2025-26 regular season.