Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Scores, takes seven shots
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeBrincat scored a goal and took seven shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
DeBrincat was the Red Wings' most active player on offense -- as evidenced by his seven shots -- and ended up providing all the offense the team would muster. The 28-year-old winger has been a consistent scoring weapon for the Red Wings and has found the back of the net in six of his last nine games, tallying 11 points (six goals, five assists), 40 shots, four hits, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in that span.
