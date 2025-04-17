DeBrincat scored a goal and took six shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
DeBrincat is ending the regular season on a solid run of form, thanks to a four-game point streak and five goals over his last seven appearances. The 27-year-old winger has been one of Detroit's most reliable scoring weapons throughout the season, and even though he still has one final chance to suit up, he's up to 69 points (38 goals, 31 assists) in 81 contests, marking the fourth straight season in which he surpassed the 65-point mark.
