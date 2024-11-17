DeBrincat registered an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

DeBrincat has done damage on the road lately, earning two goals and five assists over his last five road contests. The 26-year-old winger is up to 16 points (seven goals, nine helpers), 39 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 18 outings overall. DeBrincat should continue to be a steady source of offense and shots, particularly on the power play, throughout the campaign.