DeBrincat posted an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

While DeBrincat snapped a four-game point drought with the lone helper, he still leads the team in total points with 17 goals and 22 assists through 42 games. Kitty has seven goals and six assists on the man advantage, which means it will be tough for him to match the 30 power-play points that he gifted the Senators last season, but he's making up for it by flirting with a point-per-game pace.