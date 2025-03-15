DeBrincat scored Friday's opening goal and took four shots on net in a 4-2 loss to Carolina.

DeBrincat was the lone goal scorer of the first period as he found the back of the net with less than two minutes to go in the frame. With the goal, DeBrincat has two goals and three assists in his last two contests. Overall, the 27-year-old winger has 31 goals, 27 assists and 193 shots on net in 66 games this season. DeBrincat currently ranks 12th in goals across the league and has been performing well since the beginning of February. The 65-point mark is a safe bet for him to reach this season but with another big performance, he could crack the 70-point threshold for the third time in his eight-year career. He is a must-start in all formats down the stretch while the Red Wings fight for a playoff spot.