DeBrincat recorded three assists and fired six shots on net in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

DeBrincat put on a playmaking clinic in Tuesday's second period with three primary assists in just under 12 minutes. The trio of apples brought him up to 36 assists and 69 points across 68 games this season, which is on pace to surpass his career high in both categories. He's also firing the puck at an elite rate with 234 shots on goal this season, which ranks sixth in the NHL. With Dylan Larkin (leg) likely sidelined for another week, DeBrincat should continue to lead Detroit's offense during his current 12-point, nine-game run of play, giving him elite fantasy value moving forward.