DeBrincat registered an assist in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Senators.

DeBrincat set the stage for Patrick Kane's first goal as a Red Wing. It's common knowledge that those two originally were linemates with the Blackhawks; Kane was instrumental in helping Cat to a pair of 41-goal seasons. Wings coach Derek Lalonde might have to get creative with his line combinations since captain Dylan Larkin sustained an undisclosed injury in Saturday's game, but DeBrincat, of course, is a mainstay in the top-six group of forwards, carrying 13 goals and 12 assists through 26 games heading into Monday's road clash with the Stars.