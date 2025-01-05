DeBrincat scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
DeBrincat's third-period tally stood as the game-winner. He has four goals and three assists, including three power-play points, over his last four contests. The 27-year-old winger had slumped a bit earlier in December, but he's dialed in early in January. He's at 17 goals, 32 points, 101 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 39 outings overall.
