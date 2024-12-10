DeBrincat scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sabres.

DeBrincat is on a bit of a roll with four goals and two assists over his last seven games. He's added 22 shots on net in that span, though nine of them came in one contest. The 26-year-old winger is up to 12 tallies, 11 helpers, 75 shots and a minus-6 rating through 28 appearances, and he should continue to be one of Detroit's steadiest forwards.