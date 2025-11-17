DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

DeBrincat has had his finishing gloves on lately with five goals and an assist over his last three games. The 27-year-old is on the top line after spending most of the first month of the campaign on the second line. The winger is up to nine goals, 21 points, 77 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 19 appearances. DeBrincat can pile up points, especially on the power play, and he should have a home in virtually all fantasy formats.