DeBrincat produced a goal and two assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.

The 28-year-old winger gave Detroit a 2-0 lead early in the second period before helping to set up the team's final two tallies, including Andrew Copp's OT winner. DeBrincat has delivered back-to-back three-point performances, snapping out of a dry spell that had seen him scratch out just two goals and four points over the prior 11 contests. On the season, he has 24 goals and 49 points in 47 games as he remains on track for a career-best campaign.