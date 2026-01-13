Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Three-point effort in OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeBrincat produced a goal and two assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.
The 28-year-old winger gave Detroit a 2-0 lead early in the second period before helping to set up the team's final two tallies, including Andrew Copp's OT winner. DeBrincat has delivered back-to-back three-point performances, snapping out of a dry spell that had seen him scratch out just two goals and four points over the prior 11 contests. On the season, he has 24 goals and 49 points in 47 games as he remains on track for a career-best campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Racks up three points Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Gets team's only goal in loss•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Ends goalless drought•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Gets on scoresheet in OT win•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Two goals in comeback win•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Racks up three points in win•