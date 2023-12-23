DeBrincat delivered three assists in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Flyers.

All three helpers came in the first period as the Red Wings raced out to a 5-1 that they actually squandered completely before rallying for the win. DeBrincat has two multi-point performances in the last three games, and through 11 contests in December the 26-year-old has amassed three goals and 10 points. With Patrick Kane heating up on his opposite wing, DeBrincat could be headed for a scoring surge that carries him straight into the new year.