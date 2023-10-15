DeBrincat scored twice and added an assist in a 6-4 win over the Lightning on Saturday. He fired five shots and finished plus-4.

DeBrincat knotted the game 2-2 late in the first on a feed from Shayne Gostisbehere, and netted the winner early in the third with a quick snap shot on a feed from Dylan Larkin. DeBrincat seems to be gelling well with his new teammates and has three goals and one assist in two games. The two-time 41-goal sniper is looking to put last season's 27-goal effort in Ottawa behind him. It's a great start.