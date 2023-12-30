DeBrincat produced a goal and two assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over Nashville.
The 26-year-old was involved in each of Detroit's final three tallies, including setting up Lucas Raymond for the OT winner. DeBrincat has four multi-point performances in the last six games, a stretch in which he's racked up four goals and 11 points, and he's on pace for the first 80-point campaign of his career with 17 goals and 37 points in 36 contests.
