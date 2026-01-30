DeBrincat recorded two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Capitals.

DeBrincat found the back of the net for a third straight game and has cracked the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 outings, tallying four multi-point efforts in that stretch. DeBrincat has been one of the most consistent players for Detroit all season long, and the numbers back that up since he's averaging over a point per game in January -- he has 17 points (10 goals, seven helpers) in 14 games this month.