Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Three points Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeBrincat recorded two goals and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.
DeBrincat extended his impressive stretch of play Wednesday and is now riding a five-game point streak, a span where he's notched eight points (four goals, four assists). DeBrincat is averaging over one point per game since the beginning of November, tallying 20 points over his last 19 contests.
More News
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Lights lamp in shootout loss•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Goals in three straight games•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Scores in second straight game•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Scores in overtime•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Two helpers against Seattle•