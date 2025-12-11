default-cbs-image
DeBrincat recorded two goals and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

DeBrincat extended his impressive stretch of play Wednesday and is now riding a five-game point streak, a span where he's notched eight points (four goals, four assists). DeBrincat is averaging over one point per game since the beginning of November, tallying 20 points over his last 19 contests.

