Ottawa traded DeBrincat to Detroit on Sunday in exchange for Dominik Kubalik, Donovan Sebrango and two 2024 draft picks, including a first. The Red Wings then signed DeBrincat to a four-year, $7.875 million AAV extension.
DeBrincat spent one year with the Senators before hitting restricted free agency this offseason. After a 27-goal, 66-point campaign, he and Ottawa were too far apart on a deal so he'll pack his bags for Detroit. The 25-year-old winger is among the league's best goal scorers; he's buried 100 goals in 216 games over the last three seasons. DeBrincat will fill a top-six role, likely on the top line alongside Dylan Larking, with a spot on the top power-play unit.
