DeBrincat had three assists Saturday in a 6-3 win over Toronto.

The points were his first of the season (two games). DeBrincat has fired eight shots in those games, so the goals will come for the two-time 41-goal scorer. He and Patrick Kane, who also picked up three points, continue to show strong chemistry. The two accounted for one goal and five assists Saturday.

