Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Trio of helpers in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeBrincat had three assists Saturday in a 6-3 win over Toronto.
The points were his first of the season (two games). DeBrincat has fired eight shots in those games, so the goals will come for the two-time 41-goal scorer. He and Patrick Kane, who also picked up three points, continue to show strong chemistry. The two accounted for one goal and five assists Saturday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Hits 70-point mark for third time•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Scores vs. New Jersey•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Buries goal in Monday's win•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Gets 36th snipe of season•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: One of each in Friday's win•