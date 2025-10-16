DeBrincat had two assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

DeBrincat assisted on two empty-netters late in the third period to bolster his season tally to six helpers. Even though the 27-year-old has yet to score a goal, he's taken 15 shots in his four appearances this season, so it's a matter of time before he finds the back of the net. DeBrincat is currently riding a three-game point streak.