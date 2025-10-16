Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Two assists in win Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeBrincat had two assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
DeBrincat assisted on two empty-netters late in the third period to bolster his season tally to six helpers. Even though the 27-year-old has yet to score a goal, he's taken 15 shots in his four appearances this season, so it's a matter of time before he finds the back of the net. DeBrincat is currently riding a three-game point streak.
More News
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Trio of helpers in win•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Hits 70-point mark for third time•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Scores vs. New Jersey•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Buries goal in Monday's win•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Gets 36th snipe of season•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Goals in back-to-back games•