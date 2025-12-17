DeBrincat tallied two power-play goals and fired six shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

DeBrincat was the hero for Detroit in Tuesday's contest, as he tallied two power-play goals to give the Wings 2-1 and 3-2 leads, respectively. With the pair of power-play twine finders, he is up to 20 goals, 39 points and 122 shots on net through 34 games this season. Tuesday's performance brought him up to nine power-play goals, which ranks second in the NHL. The 27-year-old winger has been the engine at the core of Detroit's recent string of wins with six goals in his last four games; all of which came in multi-goal performances. Since Nov. 13, he has 24 points, which is tied for eighth in the league with his teammate Lucas Raymond. If DeBrincat plays in all 82 games this season, which he has in each of the past four seasons, he is on pace for 94 points, which would blow his current career high of 78 tallies out of the water.