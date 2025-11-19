DeBrincat pocketed two assists while adding three shots on net, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

While his three-game goal streak came to an end, DeBrincat still made an impact by having a hand in a Lucas Raymond tally early in the second period and Dylan Larkin's empty-netter late in the third. DeBrincat is surging toward a career-best season, and over his last 13 games, he's piled up nine goals and 17 points, with six of those tallies coming on the power play.