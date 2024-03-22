DeBrincat notched two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

The 26-year-old winger had a hand in tallies by Dylan Larkin in the second period and Patrick Kane in the third. It was DeBrincat's first multi-point performance since Feb. 25, but overall his first campaign with the Wings has gone well as he's produced 23 goals and 57 points through 70 contests.