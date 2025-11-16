DeBrincat scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.

DeBrincat found the back of the net twice in this game and is up to four goals -- and five total points -- over his last two appearances. The winger has been a reliable scorer in recent years, potting at least 27 goals in each of the previous five seasons, and he's on pace to reach that mark again. He has eight goals and 20 total points in 18 regular-season appearances so far.