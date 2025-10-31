DeBrincat scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

DeBrincat has three goals and three assists during his four-game point streak, which has included back-to-back multi-point efforts. He got the Red Wings on the board in the second period, answering an Alex Laferriere tally just 43 seconds later. DeBrincat is up to three goals, nine helpers, five power-play points and 38 shots on net through 11 appearances. He's firmly in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit, so he'll be a strong source of offense for a high-flying Red Wings team.