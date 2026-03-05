Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Two-point effort against Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeBrincat produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Both points came in the first period as Detroit jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but it slipped away late. DeBrincat tends to be streaky, but he's heating up with two goals and five points over the last three games. The 28-year-old winger remains on pace for a career-best campaign, racking up 32 goals and 62 points in 62 contests.
