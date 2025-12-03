DeBrincat produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.

Both points came early in the contest as the Red Wings raced out to a 3-0 lead. DeBrincat is up to 13 goals on the season, and nine of them have come in the last 11 games, a stretch in which the 27-year-old winger has racked up 13 points and 40 shots on net while lighting the lamp four times on the power play.