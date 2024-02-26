DeBrincat picked up a goal and one assist in a 3-2 overtime win over Chicago on Sunday.

With the Red Wings down 2-1 late in the third period, DeBrincat banked a shot off goaltender Peter Mrazek from behind the net for the game-tying goal that put the game into the extra period. The 26-year old winger then added a second point by passing to Patrick Kane for a breakaway on the game winner in overtime. DeBrincat added a blocked shot, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 18:05 of ice time. This was his second multi-point game in a row and his 13th on the season. DeBrincat remains a valuable fantasy asset due to his scoring potential and top-six role.