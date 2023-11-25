DeBrincat scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

The 25-year-old winger gave Detroit a 2-0 lead late in the first period before helping to set up what proved to be the game-winner by Robby Fabbri in the second. DeBrincat extended his point streak to five games with the performance, and the two-time 40-goal scorer is off to a hot start in that department to kick off his tenure with the Red Wings, lighting the lamp 12 times in the first 19 games of 2023-24.