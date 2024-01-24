DeBrincat scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.
The 26-year-old winger gave Detroit a 2-1 lead late in the first period, snapping a personal 10-game goal drought, then he helped set up J.T. Compher for the team's final tally in the third. DeBrincat's first season with the Wings has mostly been a successful one so far despite his streakiness, and through 47 contests he's piled up 18 goals and 42 points.
More News
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Offers helper in win•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Snaps out of funk•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Three points against Preds•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Two points in loss to Wild•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Three-point night in shootout win•
-
Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat: Nets two power-play goals•