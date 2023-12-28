DeBrincat scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Minnesota.
His tally early in the third period tied the game at 2-2, but the wheels came off for the Red Wings after that. DeBrincat has recorded multiple points in three of the last five games, racking up three goals and eight points during that stretch with all three goals coming on the power play.
